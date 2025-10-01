Stifel Canada Has Negative View of NFI Group FY2025 Earnings

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.67.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.76. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$19.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

