STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Susquehanna raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

