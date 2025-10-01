Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evolv Technologies news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 776,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $6,365,135.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,189,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,950,587.20. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,041,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

