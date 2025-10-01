Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

