Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $322.57 on Tuesday. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $157.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.48. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,227.24. This trade represents a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

