Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 11,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.