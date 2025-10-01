Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 11,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

