Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) vs. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Head to Head Analysis

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.31 -$16.64 million ($54.12) -0.08 DraftKings $4.77 billion 3.89 -$507.29 million ($0.65) -57.54

This table compares Super League Enterprise and DraftKings”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Enterprise and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 DraftKings 0 1 25 0 2.96

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,127.17%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $55.15, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -116.18% -1,169.11% -148.32% DraftKings -5.63% -30.06% -6.80%

Summary

DraftKings beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

