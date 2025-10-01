T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $15,337,855.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 634,177,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,003,901,185.26. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock worth $608,126,659. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

