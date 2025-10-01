TD Securities Downgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James Financial cut NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.62.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Insider Activity

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow acquired 3,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 18,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. 20.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

