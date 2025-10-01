The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.69). 245,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 562,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PEBB

The Pebble Group Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of £75.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.40.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Pebble Group

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 194,494 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £118,641.34. Also, insider Christopher Lee sold 425,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total value of £259,606.85. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Pebble Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.