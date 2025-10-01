Tilray Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 268,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average volume of 60,643 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.01. Tilray Brands has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

