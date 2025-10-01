TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Has $1.40 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 483.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

AVGO stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

