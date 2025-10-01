Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 18,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 10,994 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.1%

KGC opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

