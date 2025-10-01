Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the average daily volume of 4,641 call options.

Draganfly Price Performance

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 197.71% and a negative net margin of 181.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% in the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

