TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,847 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.