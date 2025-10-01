Truist Financial Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $68.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KYMR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,409 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,450. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.