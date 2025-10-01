Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

