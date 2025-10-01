Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TPB opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $104.76.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $5,647,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 122.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

