United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $449.5714.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $419.21 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $442.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock worth $75,618,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

