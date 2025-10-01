US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 10,200,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 853,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.