USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USAR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. USA Rare Earth has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $32,946,621.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth $145,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

