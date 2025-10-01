V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,066,798,000 after buying an additional 244,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,190,000 after acquiring an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,562,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,766,000 after purchasing an additional 124,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,038,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

