V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 63,919.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after buying an additional 254,398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $195.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

