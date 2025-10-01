V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:CMS opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

