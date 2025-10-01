V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $647,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.20.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $554.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

