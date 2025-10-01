V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

