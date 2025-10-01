V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,824.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 177,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 172,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $412,738 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.06. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.18 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

