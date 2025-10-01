V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,702 shares of company stock worth $51,094,820. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $954.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $833.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.82.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

