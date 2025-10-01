Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Holdings Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 360.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.