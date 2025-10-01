Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 74.4% in September

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 642,500 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

