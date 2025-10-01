Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

