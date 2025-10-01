Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
