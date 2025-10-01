Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

