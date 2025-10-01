VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$10.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

TSE:FORA opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.44.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

