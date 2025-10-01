VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$10.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.15.
Several research firms have recently commented on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORA
VerticalScope Trading Up 4.1%
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.