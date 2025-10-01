Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,254,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,411.09. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,382 shares of company stock worth $276,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

