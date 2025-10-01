Visa Inc. $V is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
