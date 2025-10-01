Visa Inc. $V is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.