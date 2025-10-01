Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

