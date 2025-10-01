Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

