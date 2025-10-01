Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Visa Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
