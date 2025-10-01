Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 206,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.63.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

