Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 3,785.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 10.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 325,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Flex LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Flex LNG had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

