Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 940.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 318,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 962.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.21 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

