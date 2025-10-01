Voya Investment Management LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Evolus by 988.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 99.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $42,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 89,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.99. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady Stewart purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at $604,449.78. This trade represents a 51.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.