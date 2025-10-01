Voya Investment Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 49.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 42.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

