Voya Investment Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,988 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NB Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter.

NBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

