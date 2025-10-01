Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $182,000 in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 910,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 63,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 210,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,621.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,980. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

