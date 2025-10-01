Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3,345.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 243.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752 in the last ninety days. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.