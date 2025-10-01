Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2,063.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $573.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

