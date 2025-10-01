Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 798,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,887.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,676,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 1,652,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.7%

GNK stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $765.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research set a $23.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 34,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $617,688.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,695.78. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

