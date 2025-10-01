Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Onespan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onespan by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onespan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,341,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 177,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSPN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity at Onespan

In related news, Director Garry L. Capers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. This trade represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Stock Performance

OSPN stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $608.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Onespan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.