Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 120,314 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Arhaus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.59. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arhaus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.